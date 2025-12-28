Reinstated each NA member to get over Rs 60 Lac

ISLAMABAD: Nineteen NA members reinstated to their reserved seats after a suspension period of over 13 months to get over one year’s salary, sources said.

The Ministry of Law has greenlighted the National Assembly Secretariat about payment of the pending salaries. The NA secretariat had sought guidance from the law ministry and the election commission over the matter, according to sources.

Each of the 19 MNAs expected to fetch over six million rupees to home as arrears of their salaries, sources said.

The election commission had let the National Assembly to decide on the payment of salaries.

The law ministry in its opinion said that the first notification after the Supreme Court’s decision will be implementable.

“The NA secretariat has started working for payment of arrears of salaries to the reinstated MNAs,” sources said.

Sources further said that the payment of arrears is expected in coming January after final nod from the Speaker National Assembly.

The total payment for these reinstated MNAs amounts to over Rs 110 million, according to sources.

The Supreme Court had suspended the members on the reserved seats on May 13, 2024, and they were reinstated on July 02, 2025.