‘Relations with Russia, priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday said relations with Russia were the priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Addressing an event in Moscow, the Ambassador said that relations between Pakistan and Russia are on very positive trajectory. He expressed confidence in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador praised the invaluable role of the Pakistani community in Russia in enhancing cooperation and bringing the two countries closer to each other.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow hosted an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of independence of Pakistan.

A Russian string quartet of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory – Home performed classical adaptations of Pakistani songs ‘Jeevay Jeevay’, ‘Sohni Dharti’ and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.

Pakistanis residing in Russian Federation also presented national songs and children performed on stage.

The performance was greatly appreciated by the audience, which included the members of the Pakistani community in Russia, employees of the Embassy, as well as Russian friends of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan temporarily halted its imports of Russian crude oil as the refining process yielded more furnace oil than petrol, simultaneously, making arrangements of negotiating a long-term agreement with Russia for the import of oil at ‘discounted rates’.

According to sources in the energy sector, it is stated that the quantity of jet fuel and diesel extracted from Russian oil was relatively low, resulting in less beneficial outcomes for the country.

Sources further revealed that Pakistani refineries have declined further processing of Russian oil, resulting in 20 percent less petrol obtained compared to Arab crude oil during refining.

Sources stated that Pakistan had imported around 100,000 tons of crude oil from Russia; however, Pakistan Refinery has refuted these claims.