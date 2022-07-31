Relative of PBC secretary Ashraf Rahi involved in his murder: police

LAHORE: The police on Sunday claimed that a relative of Secretary Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Ashraf Rahi was allegedly involved in his murder, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that Ashraf Rahi allegedly deposited jewelry of his relative Bilal in a bank locker and later the victim allegedly drew the precious metal from the locker and handed fake jewelry to his relative.

“The suspect got irritated after being handed fake jewelry and killed Ashraf Rahi along with his accomplices,” they said.

On July 24, the secretary of the Punjab Bar Council Muhammad Ashraf Rahi was killed in a gun attack in Badami Bagh area of Lahore.

Police confirmed that Punjab Bar Council secretary was killed in a firing incident in Lahore. Slain Ashraf was going to his home in his vehicle, police added.

According to the police, two unidentified assailants gunned down Rahi and fled from the scene. The then CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz ordered the police to immediately arrest the suspects behind the incident.

