Gov decides to provide relief to 300-unit electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give significant relief to electricity consumers using up to 300 units as well as agricultural tube well users.

Both categories will now be included in the fuel cost category, making them eligible for reductions in electricity charges based on the Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA). This move is expected to reduce the monthly bills of consumers in both categories.

Power Division has written letter to the NEPRA in this regard. According to Power Division officials, the benefit of monthly reduced fuel costs will be passed on to consumers, providing them with much-needed relief.

Notably, the government had previously ended the impact of FCA for consumers with 300 units in June 2015 and had abolished the reduction in monthly fuel adjustment for agricultural tube wells in December 2010.

NEPRA likely to slash electricity prices across Pakistan

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to hear a request, which will likely decrease the electricity prices across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The power companies have filed a petition seeking a reduction of Rs 52.12 billion in the tariff, which is part of the second quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

The request includes a reduction of Rs. 50.66 billion in capacity charges, Rs. 2.66 billion in transmission and distribution losses, and Rs. 2.69 billion in operation and maintenance expenses.

If approved, the reduced tariff will be applicable from October to December 2024 and will also be reflected in the electricity bills.

NEPRA will review the request and submit its decision to the federal government for approval. Once approved, the reduced tariff will be implemented, providing relief to electricity consumers across the country.