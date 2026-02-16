Solar Net Metering Policy Retained for Existing Consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday decided to retain the net metering policy for existing solar consumers, ARY News reported.

NEPRA has issued a formal notification amending the solar policy. In addition to this decision, the power regulatory body has invited feedback and suggestions from stakeholders within a 30-day period.

According to the notification, the amendment will be effective starting February 9.

The NEPRA has announced that it will honor all current agreements with existing net-metering consumers, confirming that their established solar rates will remain unchanged.

The power regulatory body clarified that it will continue to purchase electricity from these consumers under their current terms. Existing net-metering agreements will be maintained until the completion of their originally specified periods.

Furthermore, NEPRA has issued a new draft of the Solar Regulation 2026. Public feedback and stakeholder comments on the proposed changes have been sought within a 30-day window.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the new regulations issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concerning solar energy.

Chairing a special meeting on the matter, the Prime Minister directed the Power Division to file a review appeal with NEPRA to ensure the protection of existing contracts of solar consumers. He emphasised that all possible measures must be taken to safeguard the rights of current solar users.

The Prime Minister further stated that the burden of 466,000 solar consumers should not be shifted onto more than 37.6 million other electricity users. He instructed the Power Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy addressing the issue.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema, Atta Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Awais Leghari and other senior officials.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) introduced a nationwide net billing system under new regulations.

NEPRA has officially issued the Net Metering Regulations 2026 notification.

These updated rules will now extend to biogas consumers as well. Under this system, bills will be issued at the end of each billing cycle.

According to the new regulations, electricity will be purchased from net metering consumers at the national average energy price.

Consumers who provide additional electricity to the national grid will be paid on a quarterly basis.

The agreement duration for net metering has been set at five years.