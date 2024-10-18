Pakistan govt establishes relief fund for Palestine, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government established ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon’ to help the victims of brutalities being carried out by Israeli forces.

A chairing a review meeting in Islamabad regarding the government’s relief efforts for the people of Gaza, the prime minister said that Pakistan will not leave the Muslims of Palestineand Lebanon alone in their time of adversity.

He also appealed to the public to help their Palestinian brothers and sisters, requesting them especially affluent ones, to generously donate to this fund.

To support their Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and sisters, Pakistanis inside and outside the country can deposit donations to the account:

IBAN: PK11SBPD0000001111114292, Raast ID: 01111114292

The prime minister said in the wake of the winter season, Pakistan would send more tents and blankets for the Muslim brothers and sisters affected by Israeli atrocities and aggression in Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon. An additional 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets will be sent to Palestine and Lebanon.

PM Shehbaz directed Pakistan’s ambassadors in neighboring countries to report on the required number of tents and blankets. He said Pakistan is also sending food and medicines for the Muslim brothers and sisters facing Israeli oppression. He also condemned Israel’s obstruction of aid to Palestinians.

The prime minister commended the role of NGOs, cooperating in government efforts to help Palestinians and Lebanese. He stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of the relief goods sent to Palestine and Lebanon, ensuring that the tents are fireproof. He instructed Pakistani diplomats in neighboring countries to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of relief items being sent by the government of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz warned that the growing Israeli aggression is now engulfing the entire region. He called on global powers to immediately stop Israel from committing genocide against unarmed people.

The meeting was informed that since 8th October, 12 consignments of relief items have been sent to Palestine and Lebanon, including six chartered flights, three special flights by the Pakistan Air Force, and three cargo shipments by sea. The aid items included 3,145 tents, 12,625 blankets, food, dry milk, and medicines. An additional 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets are being sent via the next three flights.

Furthermore, it was told that the first group of Palestinian medical students arrived in Lahore, while the second group arrived in Islamabad recently. PM Shehbaz instructed to take measures to ensure that students in other fields also receive education in Pakistani universities.