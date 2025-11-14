Relieved Babar Azam opens up about ending century drought

Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam has finally hit three figures in international cricket after over 2.5 years, as the Men in Green clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Cashing a target of 289, Babar scored an unbeaten 102 of 119 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries, as Pakistan registered an eight-wicket victory in Rawalpindi.

“I was waiting for it as well,” said a visibly relieved Babar at the post-match conversation. “I’ve kept believing in hard work and myself during this period.”

It was Babar’s first century in 84 innings combined in international cricket. He last scored an international century against Nepal during the ACC Asia Cup, which was played in ODI format, back in August 2023.

“I was getting the start and also scoring runs; however, I was not able to meet the team’s demands at that moment. I wasn’t trying to spend some time in the middle to get my confidence back,” he added.

He was pleased to surpass Saeed Anwar’s record of becoming the quickest Pakistan batter to 20 centuries in the format.

“I was an honor for me to achieve that, I will try to do better in the coming games,” Babar concluded.

In the first ODI of the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka earlier this week, Babar showed glimpses of brilliance until Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned him up with a googly.

However, his 84th international innings since his last international century turned out to be a lucky charm for him as he finally reached the milestone after a wait of 807 days.

With this hundred, he also equaled Saeed Anwar’s record for most ODI centuries for Pakistan. Anwar scored 20 centuries in 247 ODIs.