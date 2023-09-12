Religious cleric shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A 46-year-old religious cleric, who was an administrator of a seminary, has been gunned down in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, ARY News reported on Tuesday night, quoting the police.

In a statement, the firing occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 16, in which 46-year-old religious cleric – named Sheikh Zia ur Rehman – was gunned down.

The police said deceased Sheikh Zia ur Rahman was the mahatmam (administrator) of Jamia Abu Bakr Madrassah (seminary) – which is located in Gulshan Block 5.

The police said they were investigating the case from possible angles including targeted killing. They have recovered 11 shells of two different weapons – 9mm pistol and 30 bores – from the crime spot.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Inspector-General of police (IGP) Rifat Mukhtar has sought details of the incident from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East.

Earlier in March, religious leader Saleem Khatri was shot dead near Bilal colony Karachi by four suspects riding on bike.

Read more: RELIGIOUS SCHOLAR ABDUL QAYYUM SUFI SHOT DEAD IN KARACHI

Earlier, a religious scholar Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi.

Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi, who was a member of the Pakistan Ulema Association, targeted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 9 area.

The police had said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers. The deceased was also head of Noorani Islamic Centre at Jamia Masjid Muhammadia.