Religious Ministry issues policy for sick and deceased pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has taken an another measure facilitating intending Hajj pilgrims as it issued a policy regarding registered pilgrims who face sickness or death after registration, ARY News reported

Under the policy, the Ministry has allowed that in case of death of registered person his or her relative can be sent for Hajj as replacement.

This way ensures that the slot not go unused and the family spiritual wish is still fulfilled.

According to the policy, the registered person can also nominate someone other if he or she not willing to go on Hajj pilgrimage due to any compulsion.

Moreover any person male or female not going to Hajj owing to constrained has a full right to withdraw the deposited amount, under the new policy.

However, the person has to present a solid reason for withdrawal of the money and about his compulsion, the ministry apprised.

The religious ministry informed that, in case of death or illness of the registered pilgrim he or she must have to provide documentary evidence of death or illness.

The Ministry added that such pilgrims who are not pursuing on Hajj journey due to any reason have to submit a stamp paper after entering his or her reason for not going for Hajj.