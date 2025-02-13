Religious ministry shares update about Hajj refunds

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that Friday (February 14) is the deadline for depositing the third instalment under the Government Hajj Scheme.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, all pilgrims must ensure the payment of their third instalment at the designated banks by tomorrow.

He also advised the pilgrims to collect a computerized receipt of their Hajj dues from the respective bank branches as failure to submit the instalment may result in the cancellation of the Hajj application, he warned.

Additionally, Umar said pilgrims have the option to modify their preferences regarding sacrificial arrangements, duration of their stay (short or long), room facilities, and departure points through their respective banks.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that the process of refunding the saved amount of Rs 4.75 billion from Hajj 2024 is ongoing.

Most banks have already transferred the refunded amounts to the accounts of last year’s pilgrims, he said, adding that those who have not yet received their refunds are advised to contact their respective bank branches.

Earlier, the federal government has announced a significant reduction in the cost of Hajj packages, providing a major relief to the pilgrims.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain said that the cost of the 40-day long Hajj Package has been reduced by Rs25,000 bringing it down to Rs10,50,000 and the 25-day short Hajj package’s cost has been cut by Rs50,000 to Rs11,00,000.

The previous cost was Rs1,075,000 for the long Hajj package and Rs1,150,000 for the short package.

He said this decision was made possible after successful negotiations by Pakistan’s government committee and Saudi authorities.

Pilgrims are now required to pay the third instalment, which is Rs450,000 for the long package and Rs500,000 for the short package.