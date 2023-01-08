KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar and founder of Jamia Ehtashamia, Maulana Ehetram-ul-Haq Thanvi has passed away in the United States.

Mohtasham-ul-Haq, son of Maulana Ehetram-ul-Haq Thanvi, said his father has passed away in US’s Atlanta, he was suffering from cancer.

told that the funeral prayers and burial of the deceased will be held in Atlanta, United States. Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi had been living in the US for six months for cancer treatment.

His funeral prayers will be offered at the Georgia Islamic Institute.

Special prayers and recitation of Quran will be arranged after Zuhar prayers at Markazi Jamia Masjid Thanvi, Jacob Lines Karachi.

It should be noted that Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi was the eldest son of Maulana Ehtesham-ul-Haq Thanvi. He remained associated with the MQM, People’s Party (PPP) and with PTI Karachi chapter for quite some time.