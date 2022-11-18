Friday, November 18, 2022
Religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away in Karachi

One of the top religious scholars in Pakistan and President of Jamiat Darul Uloom Karachi, Mufti Rafi Usmani passed away in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Rafi Usmani was the elder brother of renowned cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani. His father, Muhammad Shafi, was a Grand Mufti of Darul Uloom Deoband and one of the prominent figures of the Pakistan Movement.

Mufti Rafi Usmani had been ill for a long time and was under intensive care. The date and time of the late Mufti Rafi’s funeral prayers were not announced yet.

Condolences and tributes started pouring in from people from all walks of life after the reports of Mufti Rafi’s demise.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani. He paid rich tribute to the religious and academic services of the late cleric.

He said that Mufti Rafi rendered valuable services in fiqh, hadees and tafseer which will always be remembered.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed sorrow over the demise of Mufti Rafi and termed his demise a big loss for the Muslim Ummah. He said that Mufti Rafi rendered exemplary services which will always be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bless him with high ranks in Jannah.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan lost one of the top religious scholars after the death of moderate and high-minded Mufti Rafi who presented the true image of Islam before the world. He added that Mufti Rafi’s valuable academic services will always be remembered.

