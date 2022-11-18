Religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away in Karachi

One of the top religious scholars in Pakistan and President of Jamiat Darul Uloom Karachi, Mufti Rafi Usmani passed away in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Rafi Usmani was the elder brother of renowned cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani. His father, Muhammad Shafi, was a Grand Mufti of Darul Uloom Deoband and one of the prominent figures of the Pakistan Movement.

Mufti Rafi Usmani had been ill for a long time and was under intensive care. The date and time of the late Mufti Rafi’s funeral prayers were not announced yet.

Condolences and tributes started pouring in from people from all walks of life after the reports of Mufti Rafi’s demise.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani. He paid rich tribute to the religious and academic services of the late cleric.

He said that Mufti Rafi rendered valuable services in fiqh, hadees and tafseer which will always be remembered.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا معروف عالم دین اور صدر جامعہ دار العلوم کراچی مفتی رفیع عثمانی کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کا مفتی رفیع عثمانی کی وفات پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار صدر مملکت کا مرحوم کی دینی اور علمی خدمات کو خراج عقیدت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 18, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed sorrow over the demise of Mufti Rafi and termed his demise a big loss for the Muslim Ummah. He said that Mufti Rafi rendered exemplary services which will always be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bless him with high ranks in Jannah.

مفتی محمد رفیع عثمانی کا انتقال عالم اسلام کا نقصان ہے، اُنکے انتقال پر گہرا دکھ اور افسوس ہے۔ مفتی محمد رفیع عثمانی کی اسلام اور پاکستان کیلئے خدمات بے مثال ہیں، ہمیشہ یاد رکھی جائیں گی، اللّٰہ تعالیٰ کروٹ کروٹ جنت نصیب کرے۔ آمین — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) November 18, 2022

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan lost one of the top religious scholars after the death of moderate and high-minded Mufti Rafi who presented the true image of Islam before the world. He added that Mufti Rafi’s valuable academic services will always be remembered.

مفتی محمد رفیع عثمانی رح کی وفات سے پاکستان ایک متوازن افکار ونظریات کے حامل،معتدل،بلند پایہ فقیہ اور مفتی سےمحروم ہوگیا، ان کی گراں قدر علمی خدمات کویاد رکھاجائے گا،انہوں نےاسلام کی حقیقی تصویر دنیا کے سامنے پیش کی،ان کی وفات سے دل رنجیدہ ہے،اللہ تعالیٰ ہم سب کو صبرکی توفیق دے — Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (@MoulanaOfficial) November 18, 2022

