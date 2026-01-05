Remaining Pakistan squad departs for Sri Lanka

The second batch of the Pakistan T20I squad, including captain Salman Ali Agha, departed for Colombo on Monday for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting January 7.

The travelling party also includes Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Abdul Samad and Khawaja Nafay.

Batting coach Mohammad Hanif and several members of the support staff are also part of the second batch.

Earlier in the day, the first contingent of the Pakistan team reached Sri Lanka, accompanied by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

The group featured all-rounders Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, as well as pacers Mohammad Wasim Jr and Salman Mirza.

Bowling coach Ashley Noffke, the fielding coach and other support staff members also arrived in Colombo.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series, scheduled for January 7, 9 and 11.

All matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

The series holds added significance for Pakistan as it serves as a key build-up assignment ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan will play all of their World Cup fixtures in Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.