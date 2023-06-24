Remember this actor from CID? Why is he going viral now?

Remember this green-eyed actor Viivek Mashru who essayed sub-inspector Vivek in the Indian television series ‘CID’?

As reported by Indian media, actor Viivek Mashru, who appeared in a few Indian TV shows, is now a professor at the CMR University in the Bengaluru city of Karnataka, however, his tenure at the college has come to an end as well.

The social media buzz around him started last month when a Twitter user posted a picture of the former actor with the caption, “If you know him, your childhood was awesome.”

Another Twitterati identified him from his brother’s college and replied, “He is a professor at my brother’s college now, not even kidding.”

Here’s me with him… At my college during Design Thinking Event😂🥲 pic.twitter.com/tky1PRTk3F — Siddharth Tiwari (@iamsidh108) June 22, 2023

In further replies to the post, a social user mentioned that he teaches ‘Design Thinking’ at the college, while, another one posted a recent picture with Mashru.

The celebrity also turned to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans. “Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always,” he wrote.

As for his current profession, Mashru describes himself as “Director – Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) | CMR University (CMRU),” on the employment platform Linkedin.

It is pertinent to note here that the police procedural TV series by B.P. Singh, headlined by Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, ‘CID’ aired its final episode in February 2018.

