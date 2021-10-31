Remote controlled bomb detonates in Panjgur claiming 2 lives

PANJGUR: At least two have reportedly fallen to their unfortunate death as a remoted controlled explosive device went off on Sunday in the Chitkan Bazar area, ARY News reported.

The Panjgur police have confirmed the incident and, coupled with other law enforcement agencies, have cordoned off the entire area for collecting the evidence and trace of the detonator.

One of the fallen have been identified as one Noorullah of Panjgur district. There have not been any more on the ghastly incident as yet nor are there any suspects that the LEAs can immediately chase but the probe is underway.

Govt reaches agreement with TLP, details to be revealed later

Separately today on the banned religious party activity that has laid siege of parts of Punjab since the past week, the government has today announced it has reached an accord with them.

The PTI-led government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced today.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

