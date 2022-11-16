Drone crashes near Lahore’s Orange Line train station

LAHORE: A remote-controlled drone crashed near the Chung area of Lahore here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the remote-controlled plane fell down near Orange Line Train terminal in the Ali Town area of Lahore.

Police have launched further investigation into the incident.

A spy camera was found inside the plane, said police, adding that the bomb disposal squad has found no explosive material from the remote-controlled plane.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from SSP Saddar. He ordered SSP to submit a report after conducting the inquiry.

Earlier this year in March, a small training aircraft crashed Mian Channo, an area of Punjab’s Khanewal district on Wednesday during a routine flight.

The plane was on routine training when it crashed near Toll Plaza in Mian Channo. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe, while no human or financial loss was reported.

