web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Removal of Mohenjo Daro from currency note: Sindh writes to State Bank

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh government has expressed concern over removal of Mohenjo Daro from currency note in a letter to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

Sindh’s Culture and Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah, in a letter to the central bank’s governor has asked the bank’s head to reconsider over removal of the Mohenjo Daro’s picture from currency note.

“The picture of the world heritage site was put on Rs ten denomination currency note in 1970, later it was printed at Rs 20 note,” Sindh minister writes in letter.

“We have come to know that the picture of Mohenjo Daro has been replaced with Bab-e-Khyber in new Rs 20 currency notes,” letter read.

“Mohenjo Daro is not only historic but has been the UNESCO’s ‘World Heritage Site’,” according to minister’s letter. “Mohenjo Daro is 5000 years old ancient historic heritage and its presence on the currency note is national pride for us”.

“Ignoring this brilliant cultural heritage of Sindh and Pakistan on the new currency notes will not bring good message, hopefully you will reconsider the matter,” culture minister’s letter read.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.