Renegades reveal ‘Rizwan v Babar Bay’ for Sixers clash

The Big Bash League (BBL) season 15 will embrace a distinctly Pakistani flavour as the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers introduce fan zones to celebrate their superstar signings, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

The Renegades have unveiled the ‘Rizwan v Babar Bay’ at Marvel Stadium ahead of their New Year’s Day clash against the Sixers, marking one of the most anticipated fixtures of BBL 15.

The franchise announced the initiative through its social media platforms, captioning the post: “Kicking 2026 off with a bang! Two icons. One bay. An electric atmosphere. Don’t miss it!”

Meanwhile, the Sixers have launched “Babaristan,” a special fan zone dedicated to former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The franchise made the announcement across its social media platforms with the caption, “Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other,” sparking excitement among cricket fans both in Australia and Pakistan.

“We’re celebrating cricket culture like never before with Babaristan — a brand-new Sixers fan zone dedicated to welcoming one of the world’s greatest cricketers, Babar Azam,” the franchise said in its official statement.

Fans will get their first glimpse of Babaristan when the Sixers open their campaign against the Adelaide Strikers on December 17.

The BBL’s 15th edition, running from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026, will feature 44 matches, all scheduled in early-evening slots to attract maximum viewership.

The tournament kicks off with a blockbuster clash between two powerhouse sides, the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, at Perth Stadium.