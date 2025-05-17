web analytics
32.4 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 17, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

ReNew Energy to set up $2.57 billion solar, wind project

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

ReNew Energy Global said on Friday it will invest 220 billion rupees ($2.57 billion) to set up a hybrid renewable energy project in the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, as it looks to cash in on the country’s booming clean energy needs.

The company said the project will add 2.8 gigawatts (GW) total energy — 1.8 GW solar and 1 GW wind — and will be able to supply power for up to four hours a day in peak hours.

ReNew Energy, the biggest renewable energy firm in India after Adani Green (ADNA.NS), has projects across ten Indian states, with a total global portfolio of 17.4 GW as of February 14.

India has been scrambling to meet its clean energy targets after falling short in 2022.
Over the past year, the country has ramped up investments in the sector, but it still needs to double capacity additions over the next five years to meet its target of 500 GW non-fossil power capacity by 2030, a Global Energy Monitor report showed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.