Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

SKARDU: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara has passed away in Skardu, weeks after a fall from the mountain that left him critically injured.

On May 17, the veteran climber had suffered serious injuries when he slipped off a cliff and fell into a ditch. He was under treatment at District Headquarters Hospital in Skardu.

His funeral prayers will be held in the Olding village of the city.

Sadpara was scheduled to attempt an ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest peak, this summer.

During a career that started in 1986, Ali Raza Sadpara has summited the Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and Nanga Parbat.

Besides those, he also climbed Sia Kangri, Baltoro Kangri and Spantik.

