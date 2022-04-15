Renowned social worker Bilquis Edhi passes away

Renowned social worker and the wife of the philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi late passed away at a private hospital in Karachi.

Her son Faisal Edhi confirmed the sad demise of Bilquis Edhi. She was taken to a private hospital after her health condition worsened due to lung disease. After her health condition got critical, she was put on ventilator.

Bilquis Edhi had supported her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi to make Edhi Foundation the biggest welfare organisation in Pakistan. At the age of 16, he received nursing training from Edhi’s nursing school.

