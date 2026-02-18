A new online platform is testing a strange idea: letting AI hire actual people. It’s called RentAHuman, and it’s already grabbing attention. The twist? Bots aren’t taking jobs—they’re creating them. People are curious, a few are worried, and the tech world is buzzing.

The service launched this month. Basically, AI agents can search for humans, book them, and pay them to do real-world tasks. Some are simple: counting pigeons, delivering packages, sitting in on meetings. Some are weird or promotional. Either way, the point is the same: AI can plan, but someone still has to do the work physically.

The concept came from Alexander Liteplo, a developer who noticed most AI is stuck behind screens. Computers can think, but they can’t move through space—yet. RentAHuman fixes that, letting humans act as the “hands and feet” for automated systems. It looks like a gig platform, but the hiring isn’t done by humans—it’s done by algorithms.

People are signing up fast. Hundreds of thousands are listing services or browsing tasks. You set a rate, take a job, prove you did it, and get paid—crypto, platform credit, or digital wallets. Some tasks are simple errands. Others are odd or symbolic, showing off what bots can orchestrate.

The marketplace comes as “agentic” AI—systems that act independently—becomes more common. Experts warn it raises questions: Who’s liable? Who protects workers? What happens if a bot hires someone for a risky task?

Some see it as a stunt, others as a preview of hybrid work between humans and AI. Either way, the takeaway is obvious: in at least one corner of the digital economy, bots are already putting humans to work—and people seem to be going along for the ride.