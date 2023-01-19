Repair work of damaged gas pipeline in Bolan yet to start

QUETTA: Repair work could not be started at a gas pipeline in Bolan district, blown up by miscreants on Tuesday night, owing to bad weather, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Armed miscreants had detonated the 12-inch diameter gas pipeline in Bolan on Tuesday night disrupting gas supply in several areas of Balochistan.

Explosion damaged the gas pipeline and gas pressure extremely dropped in Quetta, Machh, Bolan and other districts of the province.

Sui Southern Gas Company officials said that the repair work of the damaged gas pipeline will begin from today.

According to reports, gas supply to some areas of Balochistan was disrupted after gas pipeline exploded.

Earlies, the SSGC taking to its official Twitter handle, said the pipeline explosion took place in Sirajabad, Bolan, Balochistan at around 8pm. “The law enforcement and intelligence agencies are working to determine the cause of the damage,” the company said.

The company said that due to the rupture, the gas supply was suspended in Mach, Mastung, Qalat, Ziarat and other adjoining towns. However, the company said it would provide gas to the affected areas through alternate means until the damaged line is fully repaired.

