Report reveals 0.7 million Afghan refugees’ registration not renewed

ISLAMABAD: A report revealed that over 0.7 million Afghan refugees have not renewed their registration, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the authorities have started the search for Afghan refugees who did not renew their registration, the police station will use the NADRA and FIA data to track them.

The Interior Ministry has directed the authorities to arrest the unregistered Afghan refugees under the foreign act.

Sources revealed that the arrested refugees will be exited from the Pak- Afghan border. The NADRA record shows that from 2006 to 2023, 3.5 million Afghan refugees were registered, whereas 1.3 million have returned to Afghanistan.

The records stated that 0.7 million Afghan refugees did not show up for the renewal of their registration.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) applauded Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for the last forty years.

Pakistan and Iran hosted Afghan refugees in difficult times and the UN appreciates the role of host nations and its people in this context.

He underlined the need to find out ways to safely return refugees to Afghanistan. The UNHCR said Pakistan is bravely hosting the Afghans for the last four decades.

It is pertinent to mention here that with 3.5 million registered Afghan refugees who migrated from their country due to ongoing wars since the 1970s, Pakistan hosts the second-largest refugee population after Turkey globally.