Report sought over election postponement after candidate’s death

ISLAMABAD: Following the death of the candidate, the Election Commissioner of Punjab has sought a report over the postponement of election in two National Assembly constituencies, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Punjab Election Commissioner asked the DRO to provide complete information about death date of the candidate after the election was postponed in NA-83 and NA-84.

Sources said the provincial election commissioner would forward the report to Election Commission of Pakistan and the election postponement would be reviewed.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the poll in one constituency of the National Assembly from Punjab after demise of a candidate.

According to details, the election in NA-85 (Sargodha-IV) will not be held on 8th February as the candidate Sadiq Ali passed away.

Returning Officer Muhammad Shoaib Nissoana has issued a notification for delaying the election in the constituency.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Khudad Kalyar Advocate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other candidates are in the race from NA-85.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP said that the elections could be delayed in constituencies if the court allowed change in electoral symbols.

The ECP meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was held to discuss matters related to change of election symbols ahead of election 2024.

Sources said, that the meeting was briefed on the proceedings regarding the publishing of ballet papers and overviewed the court verdicts on the pleas seeking change in electoral symbol.