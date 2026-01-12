Report on tree cutting submitted to LHC in smog case hearing

LAHORE: Member Judicial Water Commission submitted report to the Lahore High Court about tree cutting at Lahore’s Canal Road in smog case hearing on Monday.

According to the report, “three large branches of trees have been slashed, which were growing towards the underpass”.

Parks & Horticulture Authority’s (PHA) Lahore’s lawyer argued that it was a routine action as the tree could cause an accident.

The PHA has suspended the Project Director and initiated disciplinary proceedings under the PEDA Act, lawyer said.

A show cause notice has also been issued to TEPA over an attempt to cut old trees near Data Darbar, lawyer informed the court.

The high court bench, comprises of Justice Shahid Karim, ordered the PHA to restore the Nasir Bagh. “The PHA will revive Nasir Bagh under its supervision”, Justice Shahid Karim said.

The bench also ordered that the branches of any tree should not be chopped without informing the DG PHA.