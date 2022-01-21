VIDEO: Reporter gets hit by pick-up truck on live TV and continues with report

A scary scene unfolded on live TV when a female reporter covering the weather news was apparently hit by a pick-up truck. However, she somehow collected herself and managed to finish the report.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ was just about to begin her report live from the scene when a pick-up truck struck her and sent her careening into the camera.

Video of the incident shows Yorgey with her back to the approaching vehicle when she was knocked over. As things happened too quickly, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio failed to hold the matter instantly. However, the female reporter powered through the accident to inform him and viewers she wasn’t hurt.

“Oh my god!” she exclaimed. “I just got hit by a car but I’m ok. I just got hit by a car but I’m ok, Tim.”

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr responded.

Someone at the scene could be heard in the background of the clip that “Are you ok?” but it’s not clear if that was the driver of the vehicle.

As the clip went viral, it left netizens concerned about the situations under which journalists have to report live and several praised Tori for her dedication to her work.

i’ve done this so many times, especially alone without any other stations around, and do not understand how it’s allowed — Lena Blietz *needs a job* (@LenaBlietz) January 20, 2022

If you just go down the list of replies, retweets, etc… you will find that there are essentially zero local journalists surprised that she is in this situation. Everyone sad. No one shocked. This is how reporters are treated. — Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) January 20, 2022

Tori Yorgey today is the most positive thing i have seen on television in 2022👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tUavGFEMqq — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) January 20, 2022

Tori, I really, really hope you’re okay. Not only was having her out alone in the dark, in dangerous weather conditions irresponsible but to keep the live shot going after SHE GOT HIT BY A CAR?? So many things wrong here. https://t.co/4ZW5hJC3T2 — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) January 20, 2022

