‘Reporter’ who fooled US officials to obtain visa arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man at the request of the United States Consulate in Karachi after he obtained a US visa while pretending to be a reporter of a news channel, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the FIA, the suspect identified as Ijaz Cheema has been arrested from Karachi on a complaint lodged by the US consulate in the city.

“He is a resident of Sialkot and first obtained a US visa by providing fake details in 2019,” they said and added, “He covered a session of the United Nations on the visa.”

The FIA sources said that the suspect once again obtained a visa while pretending to be a senior reporter of a news channel in 2020. “However, after granting visa for the second time when US consulate attempted to confirm his credential from the said channel, they denied having any employee by this name,” they said.

The US consulate then approached the FIA Sindh director and asked to proceed against the suspect under fraud charges. “We have launched a probe against the suspect,” the FIA official said.

