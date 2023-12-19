22.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Reports of delay in printing passports ‘baseless’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports refuted reports about the delay in the printing of passports, describing them as “baseless”, ARY News reported.  

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the issuance of passports to people has ‘returned to normal’ as the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports procured lamination paper.

The spokesperson claimed that some elements were spreading “false news” on social media and other forums about the delay in printing passports.

The statement maintained that fast-track category passports were being printed in three days whereas urgent ones took five days.

It continued that normal passports were being printed within a month. A large quantity of lamination paper required for passports had been procured, it added.

Earlier in Oct, the Interior Ministry deployed additional machinery and staff to expedite the printing process of passports.

After caretaker interior minister’s notice, the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports received lamination papers for passport printing. The directorate started printing process to clear the backlog of passports.

The authorities completed preparations to overcome the shortage of the lamination papers. Additional machinery and staffers have been deployed to expedite the passport printing.

Earlier, the backlog of unprinted passports had reached 700,000 due to a shortage of lamination paper in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.