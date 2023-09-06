Rescue 1122 launches motorcycle ambulance service

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue-1122 has launched a motorcycle ambulance service in the provincial capital, Peshawar with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Addressing the ceremony, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said the motorcycle service would ensure timely emergency services during traffic jams and road closures.

The service would act as a first responder as soon as an emergency call is received, he said adding that the motorcycle ambulance was equipped with BP set, glucometer, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, cervical collars, oxygen cylinders, tourniquets, first aid equipment and medicines.

Dr Khateer said that a Rescue 1122 emergency medical technician would drive the bike and provide medical aid to the sick or injured on the spot.

“The service would gradually be extended to other districts,” he added.

Last year, a similar service was launched by former Punjab chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi for all dis­tricts of the province expanding the reach of the service to the areas not accessible by ambulance.