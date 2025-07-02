Rescue 1122 pulls man from Haro River flood under CM alert strategy

LAHORE: A miraculous rescue was revealed near Marri Kunjour in Attock as Rescue 1122 saved a man from sinking in the Haro River, following a sudden flash flood, ARY News reported.

The 45-year-old sheepherder, astonished by the Haro River flood, was rescued by a highly trained emergency team, thanks to Maryam Nawaz’s monsoon preparation initiative.

According to authorities, the incident happened when the shepherd was taken away by a powerful current while browsing livestock.

Upon getting the alert, Rescue 1122 saved him with a quick response team that descended hundreds of feet into the river bottom to save the stuck individual.

The man, visibly distressed but uninjured, showed profound gratitude, saying, “Allah Almighty granted me a new life.”

This life-saving Haro River flood operation was made possible by the preventive orders issued by the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz.

As part of her monsoon readiness strategy, she had instructed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and rescue teams across the province to remain on high alert.

The quick collaboration between local administration and emergency services guaranteed a timely response that prevented a potential tragedy.

CM Maryam Nawaz personally checked the rescue operation virtually and later lauded the Attock administration and the Rescue 1122 team for their courage and competence.

This incident underlines the efficiency of her active ascendancy during the monsoon season.

The Rescue 1122 saves man operation not only expresses the devotion of emergency respondents but also reflects the importance of the master plan in disaster management.

With monsoon activity increasing across Punjab, such preparedness is proving vital in protecting lives.

