Rescue-1122 submits reply to Gul Plaza fire probe

KARACHI: Director General Rescue-1122 submitted reply of the questionnaire to the judicial commission inquiring into the deadly fire in Gul Plaza shopping mall.

Preliminary report of the Rescue-1122 was also annexed with the reply.

DG Rescue 1122 termed an insufficient fire safety system and belated report of the fire as main reasons of the losses of life.

“The fire was intensified to third-degree, and the premises was fully covered by the fire, while reaching to the location,” DG said in his report.

According to report, rescue teams termed the situation extremely dangerous after initial inspection. “Firefighters adopted a defensive strategy owing to precarious condition of the building”.

“They started firefighting operation from the adjacent Rimpa Plaza. The building didn’t have a proper fire exit, several windows were closed with steel and concrete, which affected the operation,” according to report.

“The visibility limit within and outside the premises was extremely low owing to the smoke, the officials tried to rescue with steers and other alternate means,” according to report.

Breathing equipment were also used during the rescue operation. “When reached to the location, some people stranded at upper stories were seen alive, some of them were retrieved through windows”.

“The smoke and intensity of the blaze had made an internal rescue operation very dangerous,” according to report. “In view of rescuers protection rules entry in the premises was impossible”.

In year 2025, total 1094 fire incidents reported, while in current year so far 84 incidents have been reported.

According to the inquiry report, Gul Plaza didn’t have sprinkler and hydrant systems. “Even basic fire safety mechanism including the fire alarm system was unavailable in the shopping mall”.

“There was no clear plan of the emergency exit system in the premises,” Rescue 1122 report said.

“Several fire exits were closed or blocked owing to the encroachment”.

Mobs, traffic jam, roadblocks and construction work also hindered the rescue operations.

The report recommended installation of automatic sprinkler system, hydrant system and fire water reservoir as mandatory. “A trained staff and basic fire extinguishing equipment should be available in buildings”.

There must be clear and open roads for access of the emergency vehicles, Rescue 1122 recommended.

On Saturday night, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses of the city’s emergency response system.