Rescue, hygiene measures in Northern Bypass cattle market

KARACHI: Rescue and hygiene measures have been made more effective in Northern Bypass Cattle Market in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, ARY News reported.

According to Naveed Baig, Spokesperson of Northern Bypass Cattle Market, an ambulance and staff have been deployed to deal with the emergency medical situation in the Cattle Market, while two fire tenders have also been earmarked for the Northern Bypass Cattle Market to deal with any possibility of fire.

Disinfectant spraying is also being done on the entrance and inner paths of the cattle market so that the paths of the cattle market can be disinfected.

Fumigation efforts are being conducted at the entrances of vehicles carrying cattle to the Northern Bypass Livestock Market.

This initiative, carried out by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), is a result of collaboration between the market administration and civic service providers.

Naveed Baig, a market official, stated that all possible facilities and a safe environment are being provided to buyers and traders.

“We are continuously increasing these facilities, which is why the arrival of buyers in the market is increasing rapidly,” Baig noted.

The influx of animals has also surged.

To date, over 100,000 sacrificial animals, including high-breed cows, bulls, camels, and goats, have been brought to the market.