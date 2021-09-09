Video shows people rescuing old couple from burning car in US

Another passerby was seen pulling an old woman out from the passenger’s seat. As the flame continued to grow, around five persons were seen helping to move the pair.

Lakeside Fire Protection District on its social media handles said, “The fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained” while sharing images of firefighters spraying foam to douse the flame. The fire eventually consumed the entire vehicle, leaving behind a burning, charred wreck, however, a serious accident was averted.

The law enforcement agency added that the two people in the car and one Samaritan were transported to the hospital with burn injuries but are expected to recover.

The brave rescuers are all from the East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon and were travelling together when they saw the car on fire and decided to help.

“We just saw this guy, and he is stuck in his seatbelt, so we kind of snatched open the door, and unbuckled the seatbelt, my buddy Barry snatched him out of the car and carried him to the side of the road,” one of the good Samaritan, Andre Leggett, told the media outlet.