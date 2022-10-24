Rescue work resumes at Jiwani landslide spot

GWADAR: Rescue resumes at a picnic point near Balochistan’s Jiwani town to recover the people trapped under the rubble of landslide, ARY News reported on Monday.

The rescue work was suspended owing to rough weather and high tidal waves at the sea in the night.

Local people had recovered the body of a child and two persons injured after the boulders from the hills hit the picnic spot in coastal Jiwani town of Balochistan on Sunday.

The rescuers have resumed work to retrieve at least four more persons trapped under the debris of the landslide.

The rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy and the Coast Guards rushed to the spot after the incident.

Earlier in the month, a landslide struck a track of Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan near the hilly area of Karachi’s Kati Pahari.

A video showed several vehicles stopped due to the landslide while a crowd was filming videos of the blocked road track struck by huge rocks and slabs.

Police and rescue teams reached the site after a boulder hit the road in Karachi. Police said that no casualty was reported in the landslide incident.

Comments