Resham celebrates niece Dua’s birthday, pictures go viral

Veteran actor Resham shared pictures of her niece Dua’s birthday function and they are viral across social media.

The pictures made rounds on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The veteran star’s close and loved ones came to the event. Her fellow celebrity Ahmed Ali Akbar attended the festive event as well. She thanked the Ishq Parast star for making the child’s day special.

“Some photos from my niece Dua’s birthday last night,” the caption read. “A special thank you to Ahmed for coming and making it extra special ♥️”

The pictures got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They extended birthday wishes to the girl and had heartwarming comments towards her.

Earlier, a picture of Resham and Ahmed Ali Akbar – taken during an event went viral as well.

Resham has quite a fan following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She shares the pictures from her photoshoots and the projects’ BTS on the social media application.

She is one of the most recognized faces in the showbiz industry. She has worked on superhit projects.

Resham was conferred the President’s Pride of Performance Award alongside on March 23 this year.

Ahmed Ali Akbar has made a name in the entertainment industry also.

His performances in serials and films Dusri Bivi, Ishq Parast, Guzaarish, Paiwand, Mera Yaar Miladay, Ho Mann Jahan, Lahore Se Aagey and Parey Hut Love were well received.

