Veteran actor Resham reveals why she changed her real name

Veteran actor and film star Resham revealed why she changed her real name after her launch in the showbiz industry.

In a candid revelation on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, veteran Pakistani film star Resham disclosed that her real name is not Resham but Saima.

The actress, known for her iconic roles in Lollywood, shared that she changed her name due to the presence of another prominent actress named Saima in the industry, avoiding potential confusion.

Resham’s heartfelt conversation with host Waseem Badami touched on her illustrious career, personal milestones.

She also revealed a surprising detail about her age, admitting that the age listed on her CNIC is inaccurate. This discrepancy, she explained, was intentional to secure a Saudi visa for Umrah, which she funded with earnings from her debut project, as she was underage at the time.

Playfully dodging Badami’s probing question about her actual age, Resham credited her elder sister for playing a pivotal role in her career, including the thoughtful decision to rename her Resham—a name that has since become synonymous with her stardom.

Earlier, Pakistani film star Resham opened up about her marriage and future plans; said she really wants to get married and settle down.

Resham addressed the questions regarding her marriage, saying she does want to get married and settle down, but hasn’t found the right person yet.

When asked to list down the three top qualities she would like to see in her life partner, the ‘Jeeva’ actor named loyalty, respect, and sincerity. Speaking further about her marriage plans, Resham added, “I really want to get married and settle down, but I have not found the right person yet.”

Resham is one of the leading female stars of Pakistani cinema and has worked on various superhit titles. She was conferred with the President’s Pride of Performance Award in 2021, for her contribution to Lollywood.