Reshuffle in NAB announced

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday made a major reshuffle with posting and transfers, ARY News reported.

According to the recent reshuffling, Shahzad Saleem has been removed as the director-general National Accountability Bureau Lahore and has been asked to report at the bureau headquarters.

Jameel Ahmed has been appointed as new DG NAB Lahore. Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as new DG NAB Sukkur, while Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig has been directed to report the headquarters of the graft-buster body.

DG Masood Alam has been appointed at Operations Division National Accountability Bureau Headquarters. The notification regarding the recent transfers and posting has been released by the bureau.

Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau has also made a major reshuffling in the regional offices of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to National Accountability Bureau Karachi.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal gave the approval of the transfers and posting of 11 officers of regional offices of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to National Accountability Bureau Karachi.

