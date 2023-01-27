Reshuffle in Punjab police continues after Mohsin Naqvi takes charge

LAHORE: The reshuffle in Punjab Police continued as more police officers were transferred since Mohsin Naqvi took office earlier this week, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification, Additional IG South Punjab Prince Shehzada Sultan was replaced with Maqsood-ul-Hassan, while the former was appointed to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Meanwhile, Dr Abid was posted as RPO Faisalabad, Syed Khurram Ali as RPO Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz as RPO Sheikhupura, and Shariq Kamal as RPO Sargodha.

Moreover, RPO Bahawalpur Munir Ahmed was replaced by Rao Babar while Mirza Farhan Baig was replaced by Mian Mehboob as RPO Sahiwal. RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Mohammad Akmal was also transferred from his position.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Punjab government removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi replaced Ghulam Mahmood Dogar with Bilal Siddique, who was serving as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) at the time of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on May 25.

Meanwhile, the federal government appointed Dr Usman Anwar as new Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP), replacing Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

According to a notification, the federal government removed Punjab IG Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and instructed him to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

