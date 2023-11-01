Major updates about ‘Resident Evil 9’ make rounds

The ‘Resident Evil (RE)’ is one of the most popular horror game franchises, and a major scoop about its upcoming instalment ‘Resident Evil 9‘ has made its fans ecstatic.

Capcom had a busy year as the gaming franchise released several top-tier ‘RE’ titles over the last few months. The remake of ‘Resident Evil 4‘ was termed a spectacular project and touted to be the best in the franchise yet.

The company has unfinished business and is looking to roll out another ‘RE‘ title and is already working on ‘Resident Evil 9‘.

The plot and details have not been made official by the company as yet. According to reports, it will be a continuation of ‘Resident Evil Village‘ and its downloadable content.

‘Resident Evil Village‘ and its DLC followed Ethan Winters saving his daughter Rose from evil creatures and deadly bosses.

An insider has shared details about the project. According to them, its going to be the biggest project and would bring the current ‘arc’ of the series “to an end.”

Moreover, Capcom would take the series in the new direction after ‘Resident Evil 9‘.

Fans think of it as an ideal scenario as it would complete Rose’s character arc and also give protagonist Chris Redfield an opportunity to redeem himself for Ethan Winters’ fate.

A fan stated, “The ‘Village‘ DLC felt like a good bookend to the Winters family story. RE9 could have Rose again as the protagonist or go with another familiar face for a final blowout story. Excited for RE9 regardless.”

Another added, “Uhhh… Shadows of Rose kinda did that, I thought. Or are they talking about a game where Rose and Chris Redfield team up to kick bioterrorist ***? (That sounds AWESOME, mind you, so no complaints on my end if this is true).”

It is pertinent to mention that the release date of ‘Resident Evil 9‘ is yet to be announced.

