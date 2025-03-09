Highly anticipated Resident Evil reboot finally gets its release date

The Resident Evil franchise is gearing up for another big-screen reboot, and fans won’t have to wait too long. Sony Pictures has secured the rights to the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, which is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026.

This news has sparked excitement among fans eager to see how the legendary horror game series will be brought to life once again.

This time, filmmaker Zach Cregger is at the helm, writing and directing the new Resident Evil reboot.

Sony Pictures won a competitive bidding war for the project, with Columbia Pictures stepping in as the official distributor.

Constantin Film, which has been involved in previous Resident Evil films, will produce and co-finance the reboot alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, as well as PlayStation Productions.

While details about the story and cast of the Resident Evil reboot remain a mystery, Cregger has expressed his deep connection to the franchise.

“I have been a huge fan of these games for years, and getting the chance to bring this world to the big screen is truly an honor,” he shared in an interview.

Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch also praised Cregger, calling him one of the most exciting new directors in Hollywood.

Resident Evil has been one of Sony’s most successful game-to-film franchises, with past movies generating over $1.2 billion worldwide.

The original series, led by Milla Jovovich, became a cult favorite, while the 2021 reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, took a different approach by focusing on the Redfield siblings.

With this new reboot in development, Sony aims to give the horror series a fresh start while staying true to its terrifying roots.

As anticipation builds, fans of horror adventure genre will have to wait until 2026 to see what this latest adaptation brings.