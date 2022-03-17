Netflix’s original Resident Evil series to feature Ahad Raza Mir

Actor Ahad Raza Mir will be seen in the original Resident Evil series by the web show and movie streaming giant Netflix.

A report by the US-based news agency Variety stated that the details of Ahad Raza Mirs character have not been disclosed yet. The actor shared a poster of his upcoming project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

However, the popular rating website IMDb stated that he will play the role of Arj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resident Evil (@residentevil)



The story of the Resident Evil series, which will stream from July 14, tells the story of Jade Wesker who fights for survival after a global apocalypse happened due to spread of a deadly virus.

“Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures,” the synopsis by Netflix read. “In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Related – Resident Evil: Capcom announces upgrades for three games

Lance Reddick will be the central role of Albert Wesker. Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez will be seen in the show among others.

It is co-directed by Rachel Goldberg, Rob Seidenglanz, Batan Silva and Bronwen Hughes. It is co-written by Garett Pereda, Shane Tortolani, Mary Leah Sutton, Lindsey Villarreal, Kerry Williamson, Andrew Dabb and Tara Knight.

Oliver Berben, Andrew Dabb, Bronwen Hughes, Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz, Mary Leah Sutton, Kerry Williamson and Jeff Howard.

Comments