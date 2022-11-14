Resolution making DNA test mandatory for issuing CNIC passed

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Monday passed a resolution, making DNA tests of individuals mandatory for issuance of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the resolution – seeking DNA test mandatory for the issuance of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) – was tabled by Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rand.

Other resolutions that were adopted by Balochistan Assembly are: Partnership Balochistan (Amendment) Bill 2022; Balochistan Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill 2022; Balochistan Workers’ Compensation Bill 2022; Balochistan Occupational Safety & Health Bill 2022; and Balochistan Commercial Court Bill 2022.

The house also adopted draft law on industry and craft, mining and mineral development, labor and manpower.

Earlier in June, the assembly unanimously passed a resolution which recommended provincial government to approach federal government to ensure provision of budget to PTV Quetta center for production of local programs.

