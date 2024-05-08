Resolution seeking judicial probe into May 9 events tabled

LAHORE: A resolution seeking constitution of judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events, wherein military installations came under attack following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest, was tabled in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, who is part of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – the new home for PTI lawmakers-elect, submitted the resolution a day before May 9.

The resolution demanded constitution of judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events, which formed the basis of a severe state crackdown against PTI founder Imran Khan and his party.

Despite the passage of one year, it stated that the truth remains concealed, and the events were being exploited for political purposes.

A day earlier, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif on Tuesday said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

“Talks are for political parties, not institutions,” the army’s spokesperson

Responding to another question, DG ISPR said the party only gained 31 per cent of votes in the February 8 elections. He also rejected the impression those who voted for the party in general elections endorsed the May 9 attacks.