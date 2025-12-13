Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly to lower driving age to 16 years

LAHORE: A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday for lowering the age limit to 16 years for getting a driving license in the province, ARY News reported.

The Opposition member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, submitted the resolution in the assembly.

As per the contents of the resolution, “The number of youth in the population is on the rise, especially in Punjab.”

The resolution demanded that, to make the youth part of the economy, the age limit for driving be lowered to 16 from 18.

The resolution informed the house that in most provinces of Canada, youth get permission for driving at the age of 16.

Youth can get a driving license at the age of 17 years in Germany, as per the content of the resolution.

Subsequently, the resolution demanded to lower the age from 18 years to 16 years for youth to get a driving license.

the long-standing difficulty to obtain and renewing driving license has been removed in Punjab, thanks to a new police station.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the firs ever Mobile Police Station and licensing Unit Project.

During the inauguration ceremony, the CM inspected various sections of the mobile unit and interacted with staff members.

Services such as FIR registration, issuance and renewal of driving licences, and other related facilities will be provided in the Mobile Police Station.

The mobile unit will also be equipped to issue learner, regular, international, and women’s driving licences.

Maryam Nawaz handed over the keys of the mobile police station and licencing unit to concern officials and directed staff to maintain courteous and empathetic behaviour while serving the public.

She was also briefed about the working of the project in brief and said the project represents a revolutionary step in delivering policing and licensing services to people at their door step.

Officials added that the mobile police stations will also provide services at girls’ education centres, working women, and remote areas, saving citizens both time and effort.

Punjab issues over 23,000 driving licenses in 24 hours

The Punjab traffic police issued over 23,000 driving licenses in 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, Punjab police are actively ensuring the strict implementation of traffic laws across the province.

In 24 hours alone, 23,779 individuals were issued driving licenses, while 37,236 challans were issued for traffic violations.

The penalties collectively generated fines amounting to Rs21 million.

Additionally, 343 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, with 29 of them impounded at police stations.

The spokesperson noted that the Inspector General of Punjab Police has directed strict action against traffic rule violators to ensure road safety and environmental protection.

The IG further highlighted that 127 driving training schools operated by Punjab Police are actively providing training to citizens, aiming to promote responsible driving culture across the province.