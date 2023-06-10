Restaurant chain sues for ¥67m after boy licks soy sauce bottle

A young boy has been sued for 67 million yen in damages by a conveyor belt sushi chain in Japan, Sushiro, who was seen licking a soy sauce bottle in a viral video. The restaurant chain termed the boy’s gross act ‘sushi terrorism’.

The viral video reignited social media chatter which showed gross acts of the young boy licking an open soy sauce bottle and an unused tea cup at the restaurant chain Sushiro outlet in Gifu prefecture on January 3 accompanied by a friend.

The video was posted on social media in late January, following which Suhiro restaurants across Japan have reported a huge reduction in customer footfall, according to the South China Morning Post.

🇯🇵 FLASH – Le “terrorisme du sushi” fait fureur au #Japon : des adolescents s’amusent à se filmer en train de lécher la vaisselle ou jouer avec la nourriture, dans des restaurants de #sushis servis sur tapis roulant. (HuffPost) #sushiterrorism #sushiterro pic.twitter.com/Wlpm0JlGj6 — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) February 4, 2023

Later, as per the allegations, he touched a plate of sushi as it passed by — using a finger covered in his saliva.

The sushi chain’s suit also claims that the incident caused its parent company to lose more than 16 billion yen in market capitalisation in just two days.

Akindo Sushiro has posted losses of 90 million yen due to the installation of plastic “barriers” across its 600 eateries in the country. It comes as a response to the “sushi terrorism” epidemic which is becoming increasingly commonplace in Japan.

The term refers to a trend of unhygienic restaurant behaviours that typically involve licks and other types of contact with communal items, including utensils, which are used by a succession of customers throughout the day.