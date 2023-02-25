Energy conservation: Restaurant owners reject early closure orders

KARACHI: All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) rejected the government’s energy conservation plan which suggested the closure of all restaurants at 10 pm, ARY News reported on Saturday.

AKRA General Secretary Faizan Rawat urged the provincial government to review the energy conservation plan and demanded to extend the restaurant’s timings to 12 midnight.

He ensured that the association will play its role to support the government in this difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon issued new orders to ensure the closure of markets by 8:30 pm and restaurants, and wedding halls at 10 pm in the metropolis.

The development comes a day after the federal government instructed the Sindh government to enforce the energy conservation plan, as per which all markets will be shut at 8:30 pm.

Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination wrote a letter to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, urging to ensure the implementation of an energy conservation plan across the province.

In a letter addressed to all deputy commissioners, the Karachi commissioner has directed authorities concerned to ensure the closure of markets and shopping malls by 8:30 pm.

Comments