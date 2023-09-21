Restaurants’ data leak: Software company rejects hackers’ claim

The software company, Indolj, has rejected the hackers’ claim of leaking customers’ confidential data on the internet after gaining access to the restaurants’ records, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Yesterday, it was reported that hackers stole the personal data of 2.2 million Pakistani citizens from the online database of restaurants and put it on sale on the internet.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indolj Saad Jangda said in a statement that there is no data leak of any citizen from his company’s restaurant management software.

The Indolj CEO said that the hackers made false claims and the database of the software is well protected. He detailed that Indolj’s software does not possess confidential data of citizens.

Jangda added, “However, the company is still running a thorough investigation into the matter.”

Hackers had claimed to steal the confidential data of over two million Pakistani citizens from the online database of restaurants and put it on sale on the internet.

Hackers stole the personal data of over two million Pakistanis from the software used by restaurants and put the records on sale on the internet.

The photos uploaded by the hackers came forth as samples for sale in the ad. The hackers claimed to steal the customer database of more than 250 restaurants which includes credit card numbers and mobile phone numbers.

The hackers demanded two Bitcoins for the data of millions of citizens.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle said that no complaint was registered with the agency regarding the software hacking. It was learnt that the hackers sent the details to different people through the dark web.