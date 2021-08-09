You can’t go to restaurants, hotels sans vaccination certificate in Sindh

KARACHI: Amid the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic raging in the country, the Sindh government has laid down SOPs for outdoor dining at restaurants and hotels to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the SOPs, people going to hotels and restaurants are required to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Officials can check on them to ensure they have gotten themselves vaccinated against the virus before venturing out.

Besides, the Sindh home department has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for travel by trains saying the people who have an inoculation certificate will only be allowed to travel on trains from October 1.

Commercial activities returned back to normal today as the Sindh government relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed from July 31 till August 8.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the lockdown has been lifted in the province with ease in restrictions announced until August 31.

According to the notification, the businesses have been allowed to open in the province until 8:00 pm with Friday and Sunday declared as safe days. “Milk, pharmacies, petrol pumps, vegetable, and meat shops are exempted from timing restrictions and could remain open round the clock,” it said.