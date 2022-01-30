‘Resume on flyers’: Genius applicant uses creativity to get dream job

A young job seeker has found a unique way to apply for a vacant position which went in his favour after the employer was amazed by his creativity.

According to a report, a man named Jonathan Swift has successfully grabbed the attention of the employer by using his creativity.

The 24-year-old genius applicant chose not to go with a traditional way to apply for the vacant position at a Yorkshire-based printing house in the United Kingdom (UK).

For this, he recycled the company’s flyers by printing his LinkedIn resume and later placed them on all cars parked at the parking lot of the company, Instantprint.

Here’s some CCTV footage of the #jobseeker in action! He’s been the talk of the office since covering everyone’s cars in CVs. I love it when we get a #creativejobapplication – Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/OmE5puQgwI — instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 18, 2022

The marketing manager of the company, Instantprint, Craig Wassell noticed the ‘creative job application’ of Swift after watching the jobseeker’s stunt on CCTV footage. Swift was immediately called by the employer for an interview.

The footage showed the young man placing his resume on the parked cars. The footage was shared on the company’s Twitter page.

The manager wrote, “When I looked out of the office window, I could already see that someone had been around leaving flyers on all the car windscreens, and upon closer inspection, it became apparent that the flyers more closely were, in fact, an application for the role I was hiring for. Naturally, we immediately invited Jonathan in for an interview,”

“He’s been the talk of the office since covering everyone’s cars in CVs. I love it when we get a #creativejobapplication,” said the manager.

It was learnt that the company received over 140 applications but it was genius Swift who got the job.

